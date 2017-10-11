Manitoba Reappoints Chair to Manitoba Labour Board

WINNIPEG. MB. – Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade advises it has reappointed Colin Robinson as the chairperson of the Manitoba Labour Board for a term of 5 1/2 years, effective Nov. 1.

Robinson was first appointed to the board as vice-chairperson in 2003 and chairperson in 2012. He was called to the bar in Manitoba in 1995 and practiced primarily in the fields of labour and administrative law prior to joining the board. Robinson is well respected in the labour relations community, with his reappointment receiving support from both labour and employer representatives including the Manitoba Federation of Labour and the Manitoba Employers Council.

The Manitoba Labour Board is an independent body with a wide range of responsibilities under provincial legislation including resolution of labour matters, certification or decertification of bargaining agents, and the review of alleged unfair labour practices or violations of employment standards.

Government of Manitoba

File photo