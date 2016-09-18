Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Bert Paquet retiring

Tuesday September 20th will mark my last working day with the RCMP.

After more than 24 years proudly serving Canada’s National Police Force, I have decided to “hang up my spurs!”

Throughout my entire career, I have witnessed first hand the men and women of our organisation make a positive impact in communities across Canada. As a media relations officer, I’ve had the honour and the privilege to promote their dedication and commitment for over a decade, in two different provinces.

While being the link between police officers and reporters can seem like a challenging task, the relationship between our respective agencies has always remained respectful and professional.

I still enjoy the work I do but my golf swing is in desperate need of some serious fixing, and this leaves me with no other option than to take the time necessary to fix it, if this is at all possible!

I want to express my sincere thanks to all the media representatives I have had the pleasure to work with over the last 18 months. Your professionalism and the understanding of our profession were key in keeping Manitobans both informed and safe. While joining the RCMP has provided me with an instant family, working with reporters has created many friendships that I still enjoy. I wish you all great success in your respective careers.

Until we meet or talk again, be well and safe.

—SGT. BERT PAQUET