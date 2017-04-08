Manitoba RCMP Seize 118 Pounds Of Pot

WEST HAWK LAKE, MB. — A 29-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after being pulled over with a large haul of marijuana.

RCMP stopped the vehicle for a regulatory vehicle inspection on April 3rd around 12:20pm.

Officials had a look through the cargo and discovered 118 pounds of pot hidden within.

“We are committed to safer highways and communities, and any interruption in the drug supply contributes to this,” says Inspector Ed Moreland.

“Apprehending such criminality is a role we take very seriously.”

Police say the load was on its way from British Columbia to Mississauga, Ontario.

Dunken Trask has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

He has a court date set for May 11th in Winnipeg.

Police seized the transport truck being driven under Manitoba’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Act

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File