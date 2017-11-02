banner20

Manitoba RCMP Seize 1.2M Contraband Cigarettes

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. — Following two investigations into the sale of contraband cigarettes, members of the Manitoba Finance Taxation Special Investigations Unit and the RCMP have seized 1,176,600 contraband cigarettes.

On Oct. 2, at approximately 4 p.m., the RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a westbound vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway, three kilometres east of Richer. Following a discussion with the driver, officers conducted a search of the vehicle. The search uncovered 488,800 illegal cigarettes, as well as 149 1.75-litre bottles of non-duty paid alcohol.

RCMP arrested Jason Michael Rondeau, a 37-year-old male from Thunder Bay, Ont. The individual is facing charges under the Criminal Code of Canada for trafficking contraband tobacco and alcohol, as well as The Excise Act, The Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act, and The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act.

On Oct. 27, Manitoba Finance investigators approached three male subjects in a Winnipeg back lane who were in the process of transferring boxes clearly identifiable as contraband cigarettes from a business location into a vehicle.

The investigators seized the cigarettes because they were not marked for Manitoba tax purposes. In total, 687,800 cigarettes were seized along with $3,000 in cash.

Currently, three men face charges under The Manitoba Tobacco Tax Act and The Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act including possession of non-Manitoba marked tobacco and wilful evasion of paying Manitoba tobacco tax.

Manitoba stood to lose $347,097 in tax revenue if these cigarettes had been sold. If convicted, the individuals face fines between $1,000 and $10,000 and/or up to six months’ imprisonment. In addition, they will face a mandatory triple tax penalty of $432,588 for the Oct. 2 seizure and $608,703 for the Oct. 27 seizure.

The province urges anyone who has information on contraband tobacco to contact their local police department, call the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit at 204-945-1137, email smuggling_manitoba@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1 800 222 TIPS (8477).

—Province of Manitoba

Photo – File

Tags: , , , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Manitoba Wants Feedback From Hunters And Anglers
MPI: US Vehicles With Water Damage Not Welcome
Winnipeg Tips For A Safe Halloween
Another Killer Weekend, 3 Dead!

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.