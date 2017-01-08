streetside

Manitoba Man Dead After Standoff East Of Anola

Spencer Fernando
Posted: January 8th at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS

MyToba.ca – Your Source For Manitoba News

Anola, Manitoba – On January 6, RCMP responded to a report of an armed man uttering threats to his family members and police.

The man was alone in his home east of Anola, Manitoba, when Oakbank RCMP and the Emergency response team staged outside the residence and secured the location.

Police were able to enter the home on January 7. When they entered, they found the 45-year-old man dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

 

Tags: , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Mimi says:
    January 9, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Seriously why can’t people just learn to slow down, why the rush, now someone’s life is forever gone. May his soul rest in peace Amen

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.