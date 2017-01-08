Manitoba Man Dead After Standoff East Of Anola

MyToba.ca – Your Source For Manitoba News

Anola, Manitoba – On January 6, RCMP responded to a report of an armed man uttering threats to his family members and police.

The man was alone in his home east of Anola, Manitoba, when Oakbank RCMP and the Emergency response team staged outside the residence and secured the location.

Police were able to enter the home on January 7. When they entered, they found the 45-year-old man dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News