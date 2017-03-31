Manitoba RCMP Officer Accused Of Child Abuse

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged for allegedly assaulting his children.

The abuse happened between 2010 and 2016. Police arrested the accused Wednesday.

“We hold our officers accountable for their actions,” says Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher.

“In addition to the charges laid Wednesday, a Code of Conduct internal investigation is also being initiated.”

His name, detachment, and the number of children he has is not being released to protect the identity of the victims.

The accused has been with the Mounties for seven years. He’s now suspended with pay.

No word on when his trial is set. He’s formally charged with Assault and Assault with a Weapon.

The investigation was carried out by RCMP Major Crime Services with oversight by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File