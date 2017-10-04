Manitoba RCMP Lay Homicide Charges In Death Of 19-Year-Old Woman

LAC DU BONNET, MB – Manitoba RCMP charged a 20-year-old man in the death of a 19-year-old woman from Pointe du Bois, Manitoba.

Jordan Belyk – a man with no fixed address – has been charged with manslaughter, and is in custody.

On October 3rd around 6:30 am, the victim contacted emergency services in need of help. Police quickly responded, and found her suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital, and pronounced dead.

Belyk was found in the area shortly after and arrested.

The investigation continues, and police are still on the scene.

-MyToba News