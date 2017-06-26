Manitoba RCMP Investigate Two Fatal Crashes

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba RCMP are investigating separate fatal crashes over the weekend.

The first happened Sunday afternoon just before 12:45pm on Highway 7 north of Teulon.

Police say a pickup truck skidded off the road and hit a telephone pole.

The lone occupant, an 81-year-old RM of Armstrong man, was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police aren’t yet sure what caused the crash.

Second Crash

The second incident happened less than an hour later around 1:30pm Sunday on Highway 16 at Road 54 West.

Police say a van was travelling south on Highway 16 when the driver tried to pass a slower-moving vehicle on the single-lane highway.

The vehicle almost immediately collided head on with a northbound semi pulling two trailers.

A 23-year-old RM of Westlake-Gladstone man who was driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police consider speed a factor in the second crash.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File