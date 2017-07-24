Manitoba RCMP Continue Search For Hunter-Gatherer

PAINT LAKE, MB. — Thompson RCMP continue to search for a man who enjoyed going off grid.

Campbell Hunter, 67, went missing back on November 10th, 2016 while hunting and trapping in the wilderness.

Friends and family became worried in December after they hadn’t hear from him.

Police conducted a land search around Paint Lake on July 20th.

Two different locations were searched by two teams before a police chopper took them to another area.

A cadaver dog that can sniff out human remains was also deployed.

“We did not find Mr. Hunter, but I still count this search as a success,” says Thompson RCMP Sgt. Ben Sewell.

“We have cleared an area. We can move onto other areas now.”

The search efforts continue with police saying Hunter enjoyed travelling to Gimli.

He is described as indigenous, 5’4″ tall, with a slim build.

Hunter has short black hair with grey in it and is missing his front teeth.

He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, a baseball cap, and big winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File