Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Pushes For Amazon To Put HQ2 In Winnipeg

Spencer Fernando
Posted: September 9th at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government is making a bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

Premier Brian Pallister wants a “Team Manitoba” effort to convince Amazon to put ‘HQ2’ in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, the Seattle-based company disclosed that it is seeking proposals from throughout North America to be the site of what it calls ‘HQ2’.  The company says it will invest US$5 billion to develop the new site, which will house as many as 50,000 workers in more than eight million square feet of space within a decade.  The site will be a “full equal” to the company’s current Seattle headquarters.

“Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO.

Pallister is pushing for Amazon to put the new site here.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Winnipeg and Manitoba,” the premier said.  “With our central location in North America, our transportation infrastructure, our well-educated workforce, our plentiful green energy and the lowest cost of doing business in the continent, Winnipeg is the best choice to be the home of Amazon’s HQ2.  I have reached out to Mayor Brian Bowman and look forward to working with him, the business community and all other stakeholders to make this great opportunity a reality.”

“Winnipeg’s geographic position in the centre of the country, history as a multi-modal hub, and advanced technology and manufacturing expertise makes it the perfect location for Amazon.  By partnering with the province and key stakeholders in the economic community, we will present a unified proposal for this significant opportunity,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Churchill Needs Help!
Manitoba Taxpayers Won’t Pay $5K Cell Bill
Manitoba Increases Funding For Refugee Claimant Support
Manitoba Premier Pallister Shares Thoughts On First Ministers Meeting

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.