Manitoba Pushes For Amazon To Put HQ2 In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Government is making a bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

Premier Brian Pallister wants a “Team Manitoba” effort to convince Amazon to put ‘HQ2’ in Winnipeg.

On Thursday, the Seattle-based company disclosed that it is seeking proposals from throughout North America to be the site of what it calls ‘HQ2’. The company says it will invest US$5 billion to develop the new site, which will house as many as 50,000 workers in more than eight million square feet of space within a decade. The site will be a “full equal” to the company’s current Seattle headquarters.

“Amazon HQ2 will bring billions of dollars in up-front and ongoing investments, and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs,” said Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO.

Pallister is pushing for Amazon to put the new site here.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Winnipeg and Manitoba,” the premier said. “With our central location in North America, our transportation infrastructure, our well-educated workforce, our plentiful green energy and the lowest cost of doing business in the continent, Winnipeg is the best choice to be the home of Amazon’s HQ2. I have reached out to Mayor Brian Bowman and look forward to working with him, the business community and all other stakeholders to make this great opportunity a reality.”

“Winnipeg’s geographic position in the centre of the country, history as a multi-modal hub, and advanced technology and manufacturing expertise makes it the perfect location for Amazon. By partnering with the province and key stakeholders in the economic community, we will present a unified proposal for this significant opportunity,” said Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News