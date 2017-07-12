Manitoba Provincial Parks FREE This Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB – This weekend will be one of the busiest on the province’s summer calendar, as the Manitoba government celebrates the annual Canada’s Parks Day with free entry to provincial parks and also recognizes the 50th anniversary of Birds Hill Park, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox announced today.

“As Manitobans, we spend much of the year looking forward to summer when we can really experience the beauty of our provincial parks,” said Cox. “I encourage everyone to use this weekend to explore this great province and visit your favourite park again or perhaps visit somewhere you’ve never been before. I also wish Birds Hill Park a happy 50th anniversary and hope many Manitobans share in the celebration of our most popular park.”

Visitors to provincial parks will not require park vehicle permits from July 14 to 16. Activities and interpretive events are planned in a number of provincial parks and campgrounds throughout the province as part of Canada’s Parks Day celebrations.

There are special events planned in Birds Hill Park throughout the weekend, the minister noted, adding all are encouraged to visit this historic provincial park to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Celebrations are highlighted by a public event on Saturday, July 15, when park interpreters are hosting visitors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with musical entertainment and activities that relive the events and stories that shaped Birds Hill Park. More information on events planned for the Birds Hill Park celebration and all other park activities this weekend can be found at www.manitobaparks.com.

The minister also reminded visitors that although park vehicle permits will not be required for admission to provincial parks this weekend, nightly camping fees still apply.

-MyToba News