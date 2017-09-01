Manitoba Provincial Parks Free Over Long Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba will once again offer free entry to provincial parks to mark the Labour Day long weekend.

“Free park entry weekends provide an opportunity for all Manitobans to enjoy our natural, cultural and historical sites in provincial parks,” says Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

“Manitoba summers are a wonderful time to get outdoors, so I encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity.”

Park vehicle permits are not required in provincial parks from today to Monday, September 4th.

Regular camping fees still apply.

In addition to free entry at provincial parks, there will be a variety of special interpretive programming this weekend, such as:

an amphitheatre presentation on furs and trapping at Birds Hill Provincial Park

guided tours of historic houses at St. Norbert Provincial Park

a star-gazing party at Spruce Woods Provincial Park with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada

opportunities to view migrating geese up close at the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary in Whiteshell Provincial Park

School teachers are encouraged to book free interpretive programs for their students this fall and winter in Birds Hill, Spruce Woods, and Whiteshell provincial parks.

Interpretive programs offer engaging, curriculum-based outdoor learning experiences in natural and cultural environments.

Several provincial park campsites, cabins, and yurts remain open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving.

To make a reservation, or see the full list of campgrounds open in the fall and their operating dates, call the Parks Reservation Service (toll-free) at 1-888-482-2267 or visit www.manitobaparks.com.

Boaters and all watercraft users are reminded that everyone has a role to play in the protection of lakes, rivers, and wetlands from the transfer of aquatic invasive species.

When leaving any waterbody, watercraft users must clean, drain, and dry the watercraft, trailer and all water-related equipment and dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded that campfires should only be started in designated fire pits.

Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return.

—MyToba News

