Manitoba Premier Speaks to Economic Club of Canada

TORONTO, ONT —At an event in Toronto yesterday hosted by the Economic Club of Canada in front of an audience of the country’s leading innovators from business and the public sector, Premier Brian Pallister spoke of his government’s road map to economic growth and prosperity, and the province’s path toward balanced budgets.

Steps already taken, as well as those planned for the remainder of the government’s first term, will restore investor confidence and allow for the attraction of new and expanded economic opportunities, the premier said.

The premier gave an overview of Manitoba’s current economic climate and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improvement, growth and change. He encouraged attendees to look at the government’s vision for long-term, sustainable economic growth, to investigate the province’s bright future and to consider the many ways their businesses could benefit from a province with so much untapped potential.

“Manitoba is once again open for business, offering a competitive and business-friendly environment as well as supportive infrastructure for a wide array of industries and sectors. These attributes have resulted in Manitoba becoming one of Canada’s most diverse and dynamic economies but a lack of vision has hampered our province’s growth,” said Pallister. “Our government is working toward the expansion of existing opportunities, the development of entrepreneurial initiatives and the attraction of new investment. We welcome partnerships with organizations not only from within our province, but also from across Canada and around the globe.”

Pallister spoke of Manitoba’s economic challenges, explaining the threats of the province’s large budgetary deficit, credit downgrades and past fiscal management pose to the services Manitobans rely upon. He also spoke of the potential offered by the province’s strategic geographic location and excellent transportation infrastructure which allows for the import of raw materials and the export of goods by Manitoba companies to markets in approximately 50 countries around the globe. He also highlighted the many as-yet untapped opportunities for economic growth, the advantages of doing business in Manitoba, including the province’s clean and low-cost electricity, skilled labour and affordable real estate, and the resiliency of Manitobans.

“The story of Manitoba has been centuries in the making, based on a firm foundation of partnership, innovation and hard work,” said Pallister. “Our story is far from complete and I firmly believe that our next chapter, though sure to be challenging and certain to require difficult but necessary decisions, will be a tale of determination and of success. It will detail our unparalleled opportunity to rebuild this special province. And it is one that we will write together.”

-Government of Manitoba