Manitoba Premier Pallister Shares Thoughts On First Ministers Meeting
Winnipeg, MB – At the conclusion of a meeting of Canada’s Premiers and the Prime Minister, Premier Pallister released a statement expressing his thoughts on the First Ministers Meeting:
“Manitoba is Canada’s greenest province and we have been, and remain, consistent in our commitment to addressing climate change.
Our government continues to develop our Made in Manitoba plan, which will reflect our specific environmental circumstances and meet our province’s economic needs. We will continue to punch above our weight on addressing climate change.”
Pallister went on to discuss the future of health-care funding, always a tough discussion between the feds and provincial government.
“However, Manitoba has been equally clear on our desire to seek meaningful progress on a partnership with the federal government on sustainable, long-term health-care funding.
The provinces have been calling for a dedicated first ministers meeting on health-care funding since the last federal election. We are finally having a preliminary meeting tonight to at least begin that dialogue.”
The Premier concluded expressing a mix of hope and doubt about how the health-care talks will turn out.
“We remain hopeful that the same kind of focused commitment we saw today on addressing climate change at the first ministers’ table will be evident in our discussions on health. We will wait and see.
Our answer therefore remains – not yet.”
Premier Pallister joined Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall in choosing not to sign up to Prime Minister Trudeau’s proposed national climate change plan. B.C. has also expressed concerns about whether all provinces will be treated the same under the plan.
-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
16 Comments
Don’t sign up for this Stupid Trudeau Super Tax. This will be his only term, it’s all a complete joke, look at Ontario and people’s lives are being put into Poverty because of this B.S. Green Energy. The climate is in constant change and that’s that.
This will not be Trudeau’s only term
This climate change is caused by us humans, not natural cyclical change. If we continue to ignore our planet is in deep trouble. Think of your grandchildren.
Premier Pallister and Wall should stick to their positions. Canadians from all provinces have not been given sufficient details on the Fed plan to agree to follow. It will be the taxpayers who will sacrifice their standard of living to follow this plan blindly. Trudeau committed Canada to the Paris scheme without due diligence. A blanket shutdown of coal, stop expansion of the oilsands, no new pipelines and continue to import foreign oil would be economic suicide. Climate change is real , however human’s contribution will only be reduced if world population is reduced and progress reversed. Technology can help the reduction but it won’t be done overnight(14 years).
As coal fired power plants are very large emitters of greenhouse gases, shutting them down makes sense. Clean coal is an oxymoron.
Trudeau has approved new pipelines – do you read the news?
go to 114 years of scientists warnings about climate change and find out the joke your scientists are.
Another denier of science. Scientists are not a joke. They are intelligent hardworking people. What do you think our world would be like without the work of scientists. No internet for example. How would you like that? Climate change scientists have given us fair warning about the consequences of continuing to dump huge amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere
Don’t sign it Mr. Pallister!
We are being taxed to death! Literally!! There’s no more in the cookie jar! How is it that when Canadians actually want change in a hurry it takes for ever, one committee after another, and yet our poor excuse for a leader crams this down our throats with no preplanning what so ever! ie: Impact Assessment comes to mind. This tax failed in several countries and it will fail here too! Anything at the expense of everyday Canadians to get that seat on the U.N. Please don’t sign on to this, 2019 can’t come soon enough!!
We are not being taxed to death. We are paying for services provided by governments. If we are taxed to death why are we spending billions on vacations, toys and luxury items. Just check out the shopping malls.
And further more, our PM doesn’t want to discuss long-term Health Care Funding with the Ministers because we can be certain the Provinces will be told to make up for the shortfall with the revenue from this ludicrous carbon tax credit. Just continue to say NO, as Minister Wall is! The billions and billions sent out of the country would have helped nicely here at home, including healthcare, our Veterans, taking care of our homeless and endless lines at the food bank, not to mention the FN people. Instead, the PM continues to spend our tax dollars anywhere but Canada. More than sick of this already!!
I completely agree with Gaston . Very much hope Canadians see the error in electing current federal gov`t and vote them out in 2019 !!!
If you prfe the previous government I feel sorry for you.
You are a mean spirited person,, there are many around the world in desperate need of help.
No Ed, not mean spirited at all, nice try though. Its more than common sense to take care of our own first! Once that’s accomplished and we have a “thriving” economy (unlikely with the liberals btw), then we can see where we can help out elsewhere. And by the way Ed, we are doing our fair share around the world without having to dole out BILLIONS hard earned tax payers money, meant to take care of our own first!! That’s why we pay tax ED, services for CANADIAN’s first!!
And yes Ed, I much prefer the previous government, no pity required. Very nice of you to ask however.
If you think all the scientists are correct—think about the turn of the century—-all the computers would collapse if billions of dollars to upgrade were NOT spent. Billions were NOT spent and NOTHING happened. It’s the same with climate change—the scientists are wrong again !!! It’s called evolution and nothing can stop it.
The turn of the century affecting computers is not in the same area as climate change destroying our planet.
Climate change is not not evolution, it is mankind pumping green house gasses into the atmosphere
The scientists are not wrong it is you who are wrong is denying the work of scientists