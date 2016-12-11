Manitoba Premier Pallister Shares Thoughts On First Ministers Meeting

Winnipeg, MB – At the conclusion of a meeting of Canada’s Premiers and the Prime Minister, Premier Pallister released a statement expressing his thoughts on the First Ministers Meeting:

“Manitoba is Canada’s greenest province and we have been, and remain, consistent in our commitment to addressing climate change.

Our government continues to develop our Made in Manitoba plan, which will reflect our specific environmental circumstances and meet our province’s economic needs. We will continue to punch above our weight on addressing climate change.”

Pallister went on to discuss the future of health-care funding, always a tough discussion between the feds and provincial government.

“However, Manitoba has been equally clear on our desire to seek meaningful progress on a partnership with the federal government on sustainable, long-term health-care funding.

The provinces have been calling for a dedicated first ministers meeting on health-care funding since the last federal election. We are finally having a preliminary meeting tonight to at least begin that dialogue.”

The Premier concluded expressing a mix of hope and doubt about how the health-care talks will turn out.

“We remain hopeful that the same kind of focused commitment we saw today on addressing climate change at the first ministers’ table will be evident in our discussions on health. We will wait and see.

Our answer therefore remains – not yet.”

Premier Pallister joined Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall in choosing not to sign up to Prime Minister Trudeau’s proposed national climate change plan. B.C. has also expressed concerns about whether all provinces will be treated the same under the plan.

-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News