Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Shuffles Cabinet

WINNIPEG, MB – Premier Brian Pallister merged several portfolios soon after taking power in Manitoba. And now, he has split one of them back up again. Indigenous and municipal relations is once again handled by two ministers…Jeff Wharton will handle the municipal part while Eileen Clarke is in charge of indigenous and northern relations now.

Pallister says his cabinet might grow again but he wants to keep it small.

Five ministers were moved around. Only one person, Andrew Micklefield, was dropped. He’s no longer house leader.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File