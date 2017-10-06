Manitoba Pension Board Gets New Members

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Finance advises it has appointed two new members to the Pension Commission of Manitoba.

Michelle Redekopp (Winnipeg) is a partner with MLT Aikins practising in the area of corporate and commercial law. She was called to the bar in 1994 and has served on several boards including the Mennonite Brethren Collegiate Institute Board of Directors, the Manitoba Chamber Small Business Committee and the Pension Commission of Manitoba (1997-1999).

John Heimbecker (Winnipeg) is vice president at Parrish & Heimbecker, an agribusiness company headquartered in Winnipeg. He has served as past president of the Canada Ports Clearance Association, past president of Winnipeg Commodity Clearing Ltd., director of Martin Mills Ltd., chair of the Winnipeg Commodity Exchange Feed Grains Committee and director of Smith Brokerage Ltd. He has also served as an independent director of Ceres Global Ag Corp. and as president of the Western Grain Elevator Association.

Existing board member Barbara Hanchard (Winnipeg) has been reappointed to the board for three years. She is director of staff benefits at the University of Manitoba and secretary to the university pension committee and staff benefits committee. She has served on the Pension Commission of Manitoba board since 2014.

All three board appointments are effective for a three-year term, expiring Oct. 4, 2020.

Manitoba Finance would like to thank outgoing members of the board for their service.

The Pension Commission of Manitoba is an independent decision-making body that hears appeals of orders issued by the superintendent of pensions and sets the rules that govern the hearing process. The commission also reviews applications for surplus refunds under The Pension Benefits Act and advises Manitoba Finance on pension policy matters.

