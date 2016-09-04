Pawsome Pets: Looking for animal web stars

Okay, Manitoba–we need to talk. I know you have pawsome pets. I’ve seen them! They deserve their moment in the spotlight, don’t you think? Please send me your pet stories, poems, photos, songs, videos–whatever it is, we’d love to run it in this column. Shoot me an email at jh (at) mytoba (dot) ca and make your pet a web star.

Looking for a new family member to love? Here are the Winnipeg Humane Society’s Adoptable Animals of the Week.

Blackie 378666

This beautiful fellow is Blackie. He’s a very friendly and excitable boy who would love to meet his new family soon. He’s met a couple of dogs at the shelter and did well with them, but he would need to meet any dog(s) he may be living with. At this time, Blackie would do better in a home without cats. Please ask to visit with him and you’ll be best friends in no time.

Did you know black dogs and cats are usually the last to be adopted? Put those silly superstitions to rest by adopting this big guy now.

Bear 377644

Meet Bear. He’s very active and loves to play, so he needs to go to a home with someone who enjoys being active. He also loves to be outside. Got kids? They need to be old enough to understand and respect his boundaries when he’s eating or chewing on a bone. Bear comes with a free private lesson so the WHS Behavior Staff can show off how he has learned to “trade for treats.” He’d love a visit from you.

Chelsey 374285

Chelsey is a sweet girl but likes to take things slow; it can take her a little while to warm up to new people. Please don’t take it personally! If you take her for a walk or play fetch with her you’ll see her happy personality for sure. Chelsey would do best in a more experienced home with people who have time and patience to help her become the best dog she can be.

Please come meet Chelsey today. Her adoption fee is only $80.00.

Found a pet you’d love to take home? Visit the Winnipeg Humane Society website or give them a call at 204-982-2035.

Do you have a pawsome pet you’d like us to know about? Send me an email at jh at mytoba dot ca. Be sure to include a photo, a brief story, and please let us know what town or city you live in.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba Pets

Photo by Andrew McCrea, MyToba.ca