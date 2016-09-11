Premier Pallister’s statement on 15th anniversary of 9/11

Today we mark the 15th anniversary of ‎the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States, events that killed nearly 3,000 innocent victims and forever changed the lives of their families and friends.

From the depths of the human tragedy that resonated around the world on that terrible day came stories of remarkable courage and demonstrations of incredible compassion and humanity.

As we remember the terror and devastation, may we also reflect upon the courage of the first responders who risked their own lives as they raced to save others and the strength of the human spirit which resulted in an outpouring of charitable donations and community support in the days, weeks and months that followed.

On behalf of all Members of the Legislative Assembly and all Manitobans, I offer heartfelt support to all those affected by terror ‎and encourage all Manitobans to express gratitude to those who work each and every day to serve our communities and keep us safe.

– PROVINCE OF MANITOBA