Manitoba to Offer Flu Shots in Personal Care Homes

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba is the first province in Canada to introduce a high-dose flu vaccine to residents of personal care homes, Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced.

“Studies show that people over the age of 65 that live in personal care homes are most at risk of complications or death related to influenza,” said Goertzen. “That’s why we’re the first in Canada to introduce this new type of vaccine to better protect these vulnerable people and keep them healthy when the flu starts to circulate this winter.”

This year, the high-dose seasonal influenza vaccine is being offered to people 65 years of age or older who are living in a personal care home. The vaccine provides a higher level of protection against two types of influenza A and one type of influenza B predicted to be circulating in North America this fall and winter.

Lower respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis, are a leading cause of hospital admissions in adults aged 65 years or older, especially in frail older adults. The number of personal care home residents admitted to hospital varies considerably between facilities, but is more frequent during the time of peak influenza activity.

The minister noted public health officials will review data about the use and effectiveness of the high-dose flu vaccine in personal care homes to support future vaccine decisions.

To protect people from getting influenza (flu), the Government of Manitoba encourages everyone to get a free flu vaccine early every fall. The flu vaccine is typically available in early October.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from the Government of Manitoba

