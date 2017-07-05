Manitoba Night Market & Festival Coming July 16

Scott Taylor
Posted: July 5th at 10:00am events, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – The 2017 Night Market and Festival is heading to Assiniboia Downs. It will be the first time the Downs has played host to a Night Market and Festival and it’s pretty much the perfect place. There is plenty of parking and lots of room for all the activities.

On Sunday, July 16 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. the Night Market and Festival will once again support locals artisans and small businesses.

And it will be fun. There will be Food Trucks, Artisans, Live Music, Kid’s Activities, Beer Gardens and Micro Breweries all at the Downs.

Tickets are $5 (Children under 12 are free) and can be purchased at Eventbrite.ca or you can go to the website or message on Twitter at @MBNIGHTMARKET.

Interested vendors can still contact Cory O’Grodnik atcoryo@asdowns.com<mailto:coryo@asdowns.com>

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

