Manitoba Has a New Recycling Website

WINNIPEG, MB. – As part of an ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and action on climate change, the Manitoba government is marking Waste Reduction Week, on until October 22, with the launch of a new website focused on recycling and waste reduction, Minister Rochelle Squires announced this week.

“All Manitobans have a role to play in making our province as environmentally conscious as possible and the province is taking a leadership role,” Squires said. “We’re collectively taking action on climate change and energy conservation, and we also want Manitobans to have easy access to information on recycling and waste reduction.”

The province has launched a website called WasteWise at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/wastewise to serve as the provincial hub for information on waste management and recycling. It includes an interactive map to show Manitobans their nearest recycling depots and an A to Z index of recyclables.

Waste Reduction Week falls during Sustainability Month in October, a way to showcase the initiatives in the province to raise awareness, engage wider communities in sustainability initiatives, and honour the work carried out by various individuals and institutions, the minister noted.

The minister announced nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Manitoba Excellence in Sustainability Awards. Individuals, businesses, organizations and community groups are eligible to apply or be nominated for one award in the following categories:

• action on climate change, air quality and energy efficiency;

• sustainability in water and natural area stewardship;

• sustainability in pollution prevention and product stewardship;

• education for sustainability;

• innovation and research for sustainability;

• champion for sustainability;

• sustainable community; and

• outstanding achievement in sustainability.

The awards are open to all Manitoba residents, any organization or business operating in Manitoba, and initiatives taking place in Manitoba.

The deadline for nominations and applications is 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Information about the awards program and how to apply is available online at www.gov.mb.ca/sd/susresmb/mrtsd/mesa or by calling 204-945-4391 in Winnipeg or 1 800-282-8069 (toll-free) and e-mailing mesa@gov.mb.ca.

Photo – gov.mb.ca/sd/wastewise