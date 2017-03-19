banner20

Manitoba NDP Won’t Change Leadership Voting System

Spencer Fernando
Posted: March 19th at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba NDP has decided not to change the way they vote for their leaders.

Former MLA Steve Ashton had pushed for a “one member, one vote” system, but that was rejected.

Instead, the party will continue with the delegate system.

The NDP will choose a new leader later in 2017.

Photo – Manitoba NDP – Facebook

