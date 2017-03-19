Manitoba NDP Won’t Change Leadership Voting System
WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba NDP has decided not to change the way they vote for their leaders.
Former MLA Steve Ashton had pushed for a “one member, one vote” system, but that was rejected.
Instead, the party will continue with the delegate system.
The NDP will choose a new leader later in 2017.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Manitoba NDP – Facebook
1 Comment
Insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.