Manitoba NDP Leadership 2017 Forums

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba NDP will host a series of Leadership 2017 Forums across the province.

“In this leadership race, it’s important that every member has an opportunity to hear from the candidates and ask questions about their platforms,” said Provincial Secretary Keith Bellamy. “We encourage all those interested to watch these forums as they describe their respective visions for our party and province.”

The dates and locations of the Leadership 2017 Forums are as follows:

Brandon: Tuesday, July 18 @ 7:00 p.m. – Riverbank Discovery Centre (545 Conservation Dr.)

Gimli: Thursday, July 20 @ 7:30 p.m. – Gimli Recreation Centre (45 Centennial Rd.)

Thompson: Monday, July 24 @ 7:00 p.m. – Vale Community Centre Gymnasium (274 Thompson Dr. S)

Winnipeg: Wednesday, July 26 @ 7:00 p.m. – Richardson College for the Environment and Science Complex (599 Portage Ave.)

The Manitoba NDP welcomes party members and the public to submit questions for the Leadership 2017 Forums at www.todaysndp.ca/leadership-question.

“As our party goes through an incredible period of growth and renewal, the Leadership 2017 Forums will encourage dialogue about key issues for our members and Manitobans across the province”, added Bellamy.

Members will select delegates throughout August to attend the Manitoba NDP Leadership Convention, which will take place on Saturday, September 16, at the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File photo