Manitoba NDP Introduce Bill To Address Fentanyl, Carfentanil Crisis

Winnipeg, MB – Today, the provincial NDP introduced a bill that would ban pill presses. Pill presses are used to manufacture pills, including the deadly doses of fentanyl and carfentanil that are taking lives in Manitoba and across Canada.

The proposed legislation would change the Manitoba Public Health Act and restrict the use of the presses. It would mean that only pharmacists and other designated individuals would be able to legally use them.

As MyToba reported last week, Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen is calling for a nationwide ban on pill presses. Health Ministers from across Canada recently met with their federal counterpart and stakeholders to discuss coordinated action to stem the tide of fentanyl and carfentanil deaths.

The calls to action at the federal and provincial level speak to the rising concern over the growing opioid crisis.

