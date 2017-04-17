Manitoba Names Team for Championships

WINNIPEG, MB. – A number of Manitoba gymnasts will be participating in Western Canadian Championship in April.

A total of 41 gymnasts were selected to represent Manitoba at the Western Canadian Championships this year representing six clubs from the province. The clubs where the young athletes were selected from are; Winnipeg Gymnastics Centre, Panthers Gymnastics, Fantastic Gymnastics, Springers Gymnastics and the Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Club.

Below are the names of the young Manitoba athletes who will be representing Team Manitoba;

Men’s Team:

Provincial 4 Liam Notarianni

Provincial 5 Akira Cormier, Cole Hutchison

National Open: Davey Boschmann, Sam Wenham, Mac Neumann Qayum Hassani, Paul Eros, Jéremie Grégoire.

Women’s Team:

JO 10: 12-15 yrs. Alexis Gillespie, Jordyn Galloway

JO 10: 16+ Jamie Wakin, April Demeule, Melissa Stampe, Stephanie Clarkson, Alia Ross

JO 9: 14+ yrs. Brook Bradshaw, Taylor Goodon, Caitlyn Yip, Paola Barahona

JO 9: 11-13 yrs. Brooklyn Nylen, Jordyn Crerar, Ryleigh Adams, Breanna Roussin, Reese Forster, Lauriz Ponce, Katherine Bayer-Cheung, Angela Cao, Ella Oikenen

JO 8: Alexa Van Wynsberge, Shea Forbes, Roselyn Lamb, Kezia Heppner, Brooklyn Landry, Alexa Jaworsky, Enza Guzzo

Aspire: Kailyn Rozecki, Stefanie Gatin, Marianna Carias, Olivia Girardin, Tia Madrigga

The Western Canadian Championships will be held in Brandon, at the Keystone Centre, April 27-29 hosted by the Manitoba Gymnastics Association and the Brandon Eagles.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News