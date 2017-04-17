Manitoba Names Team for Championships
WINNIPEG, MB. – A number of Manitoba gymnasts will be participating in Western Canadian Championship in April.
A total of 41 gymnasts were selected to represent Manitoba at the Western Canadian Championships this year representing six clubs from the province. The clubs where the young athletes were selected from are; Winnipeg Gymnastics Centre, Panthers Gymnastics, Fantastic Gymnastics, Springers Gymnastics and the Brandon Eagles Gymnastics Club.
Below are the names of the young Manitoba athletes who will be representing Team Manitoba;
Men’s Team:
Provincial 4 Liam Notarianni
Provincial 5 Akira Cormier, Cole Hutchison
National Open: Davey Boschmann, Sam Wenham, Mac Neumann Qayum Hassani, Paul Eros, Jéremie Grégoire.
Women’s Team:
JO 10: 12-15 yrs. Alexis Gillespie, Jordyn Galloway
JO 10: 16+ Jamie Wakin, April Demeule, Melissa Stampe, Stephanie Clarkson, Alia Ross
JO 9: 14+ yrs. Brook Bradshaw, Taylor Goodon, Caitlyn Yip, Paola Barahona
JO 9: 11-13 yrs. Brooklyn Nylen, Jordyn Crerar, Ryleigh Adams, Breanna Roussin, Reese Forster, Lauriz Ponce, Katherine Bayer-Cheung, Angela Cao, Ella Oikenen
JO 8: Alexa Van Wynsberge, Shea Forbes, Roselyn Lamb, Kezia Heppner, Brooklyn Landry, Alexa Jaworsky, Enza Guzzo
Aspire: Kailyn Rozecki, Stefanie Gatin, Marianna Carias, Olivia Girardin, Tia Madrigga
The Western Canadian Championships will be held in Brandon, at the Keystone Centre, April 27-29 hosted by the Manitoba Gymnastics Association and the Brandon Eagles.
Kevin Klein, MyToba News