Manitoba Music Presents – MusicWorks

WINNIPEG, MB. – Building and maintaining a career in the music industry requires a continuous balance of creativity and business expertise. To help support music entrepreneurs in gathering that critical knowledge and making connections, Manitoba Music is gearing up for a new season of professional development workshops and training opportunities: MusicWorks.

Kicking off September 6 with an info session on music funding programs from FACTOR and Manitoba Film & Music, the long-running series presents experienced music industry pros, DIY experts, and tastemakers speaking in depth on key topics for today’s artists and music entrepreneurs.

Manitoba Music continues to expand its flagship MusicWorks segment, the DIY Series, offering developing artists and industry, as well as veterans looking to update their skills, the opportunity to learn music business from people on the ground doing the work every day. The series focuses on music business fundamentals that everyone needs to understand, including touring, fan engagement and social media strategies, publishing and sync licensing, export-readiness, strategic planning, branding and image, and more. The completed series, which will continue into 2018, offers an overarching look at key strategies for developing a solid and cohesive career foundation.

Manitoba Music will partner with artist and producer Joanne Pollock for Equalizer, a new series of audio production workshops designed to offer a safe and encouraging environment to women and non-binary people who are interested in learning the ins and outs of audio production. Curated by Pollock, the Equalizer workshops build on her existing work to share her expertise to encourage and inspire women and non-binary artists to get into the behind-the-scenes production work, whether it’s for their own music or to develop skills to support the work of other artists. This season will offer hands-on fundamentals of synths and drum machines, facilitated by Pollock.

As part of this year’s edition of the Manitoba X Minnesota Music Exchange project, MusicWorks will also host the team from Minnesota Public Radio’s The Current 89.3 and Vitriol Promotion (Arts + Crafts, Metric, Stars, Mother Mother) to explore strategies for using The Midwest as a gateway to the rest of the American market.

All workshops take place in the Manitoba Music Industry Resource Centre, 1-376 Donald Street, unless otherwise listed. Space is limited and advance registration is strongly encouraged. For complete workshop descriptions, please visit manitobamusic.com/workshops.

For more information or to register, please call 204.942.8650, training@manitobamusic.com.

MusicWorks is made possible by the generous support of the Province of Manitoba through Industry Services of Manitoba Jobs and the Economy, FACTOR through the financial support of the Government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters, The Jim Pattison Broadcast Group, and The SOCAN Foundation.

Manitoba Music

Photo – manitobamusic.com