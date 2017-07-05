Manitoba Music Changes Aboriginal Music Program

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Aboriginal Music Program has been renamed by Manitoba Music, It will now be known as the Indigenous Music Development Program (IMDP).

The change to Indigenous as the preferred collective noun to refer to First Nations, Metis, and Inuit peoples was made in consultation with the program’s steering committee, and references the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada adopted in 2016.

As part of the evolution, the program’s website will relaunch at indigenousmusic.ca, featuring a new Indigenous Music logo and branding. In coming months, visitors to our websites and social media pages will start to see new designs and images, reflecting the update.

This ground breaking program was launched in 2004 and continues to be a leader in assisting First Nation, Metis, and Inuit people to develop sustainable careers in Manitoba’s music industry, delivering projects and services that respond to the needs of the industry as identified by a steering committee. This week, Manitoba Music has partnered with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network for the third edition of its Aboriginal Day Live Music Meeting, offering one-on-one mentor meetings with music managers, artistic directors, and media from across Canada. This project is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at developing the business capacity and export potential of First Nation, Metis, and Inuit artists from Manitoba and the rest of the country by increasing their industry knowledge and facilitating connections with key industry players.

The IMDP is made possible by the Province of Manitoba, Manitoba Film & Music, and FACTOR through the financial support of the Government of Canada and Canada’s private radio broadcasters.

Manitoba Music

Photo – manitobamusic.com