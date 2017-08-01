Manitoba Municipal Road Improvement Projects

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government is investing $12 million for municipal roads, Minister Eileen Clarke announced, along with Chris Goertzen, president, Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM), and Reeve Jim Campbell, RM of Rockwood.

“Investments in our road and transportation infrastructure ensure that both goods and services continue to flow efficiently throughout our province,” said Minister Clarke. “Our government recognizes the importance of investing in our municipal infrastructure, which helps foster long-term, sustainable growth for our communities.”

The Municipal Road Improvement Program was developed in partnership with the AMM and provides 50/50 cost-shared funding for municipal road projects including the cost of new road construction and road renewal projects to extend the useful life of a road. A total of 188 projects were approved in 2017 in 99 municipalities, the minister noted.

“The AMM is pleased to be a partner with the Province of Manitoba in selecting these critical infrastructure projects under the Municipal Road Improvement Program,” said Goertzen. “While the projects range from main streets to back lanes, and from campground roads to industrial park corridors, all have one thing in common – they will positively impact the citizens in their respective communities.”

“Rockwood is a large municipality with numerous infrastructure challenges,” said Campbell. “Thanks to financial assistance from our provincial government, the RM of Rockwood will be able to attain some of these challenges.”

Projects were evaluated against key outcomes that address increased economic activity, extended asset life, improved public safety, and regional or community impact, added Clarke.

This funding is in addition to the $747 million that Manitoba Infrastructure has budgeted for roads, highways, bridges and flood protection outside of Winnipeg for capital maintenance and the preservation of provincial infrastructure assets, the minister said.

Government of Manitoba

File Photo