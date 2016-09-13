MTS to offer latest iPhones and Apple Watches

MTS will offer the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus beginning this Friday, September 16.

The iPhone 7 Plus is considered to be the best, most advanced iPhone ever, featuring an all-new advanced camera system, dust-and-water resistant design, stereo-speaker system and the A10 Fusion chip, which is the most powerful chip on any smartphone. It also delivers the best battery life ever in an iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 2, the next generation of the world’s most popular smartwatch and Apple Watch Series 1, will be available through MTS the same day. The Apple Watch Series 2 is packed with fitness and health capabilities, including a water-resistance rating of 50 metres for swimming and built-in GPS. Apple Watch Series 2 also features the brightest display and a powerful dual-core processor, in addition to the performance enhancements of watchOS 3.

“MTS is proud to offer our customers the amazing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with a range of flexible and attractive data plans on our extensive 4G LTE network,” said Heather Tulk, MTS’s Chief Customer Officer. “Customers purchasing iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus from MTS will enjoy the most robust data user experience in Manitoba, thanks to our flat-rate data option, innovative MTS Total Internet service and the reach of our 4G LTE network.”

Customers can purchase iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Series 1 beginning Friday, September 16. iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will also be available. For complete details on pricing, click here. For more information on iPhone and Apple Watch, click here.

– MTS