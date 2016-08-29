Motorists reminded to use caution in school zones

Manitoba Infrastructure reminds motorists to drive with extra care in school zones as thousands of students will soon be returning to school.

The return to school will see vehicular and pedestrian traffic greatly increase in school areas. Motorists will need to be alert to the increased presence of children in school areas.

Municipalities have authority to reduce speed limits in school zones and establish times in which the speed reduction is in effect. Speed reductions and effective dates and times may vary.

Drivers are advised to pay particular attention to the posted speed as some schools have speed reductions in effect.

– PROVINCE OF MANITOBA