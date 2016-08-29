streetside
Motorists reminded to use caution in school zones

Motorists reminded to use caution in school zones

Posted on Mon, August 29, 2016 at 10:40am by in Featured, NEWS with No Comments on Motorists reminded to use caution in school zones

Manitoba Infrastructure reminds motorists to drive with extra care in school zones as thousands of students will soon be returning to school.

The return to school will see vehicular and pedestrian traffic greatly increase in school areas. Motorists will need to be alert to the increased presence of children in school areas.

Municipalities have authority to reduce speed limits in school zones and establish times in which the speed reduction is in effect.  Speed reductions and effective dates and times may vary.

Drivers are advised to pay particular attention to the posted speed as some schools have speed reductions in effect.

For more information, click here.

– PROVINCE OF MANITOBA

Related Posts

Tags: , , ,
Province of Manitoba
Authored by: Province of Manitoba
https://www.gov.mb.ca/

In an effort to promptly distribute information to our audience, MyToba.ca often posts press releases directly to the website. We trust our readers will be able to separate useful information from propaganda.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *