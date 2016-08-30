Mother charged in child’s death

THOMPSON – RCMP have charged Julienne Towers, 22-years-old, of Thompson in relation to the death of her child.

On August 28, 2016, RCMP and EMS responded to a call following a report of a 3-month-old girl in medical distress. Emergency personnel immediately upon arrival provided medical care to the child. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead later that evening.

Towers, the mother of the child, was charged with; Criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life and adult abandon child X2.

Julienne Towers has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Thompson on Thursday.

