Manitoba Moose Win First Home Game Of Season

WINNIPEG, MB – Brendan Lemieux scored twice and Eric Comrie made 28 saves as the Manitoba Moose notched their first home win of the season.

On Sunday afternoon, in front of 7,455 at Bell MTS Place, the Moose scored the final three goals of the game and beat the Cleveland Monsters 4-1. With the win, the Moose improved to 2-2-0-0 this season.

Manitoba got on the board first for the third straight game. Buddy Robinson stole the puck, chipped it ahead to Jansen Harkins and Harkins scored on the breakaway at 4:01 of the first period.

John Mitchell tied the game for Cleveland at 9:57 of the second period, but the Moose bounced back and made it 2-1 on Kyle Connor’s third of the year from Chase De Leo and Jack Roslovic.

Then, in the third period, Lemieux scored unassisted goals at 46 seconds and into an empty net at 18 minutes — his second and third of the season — to give the Moose a 4-1 victory.

“We were more in control of our defensive game,” said head coach Pascal Vincent. “Not giving too much, especially in the first two periods, even when the game was tied, I felt we were in control of where the puck was going.”

Comrie got the win, stopping 28 of 29 shots, while Cleveland netminder Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

The Moose play again on Friday night, Oct. 20, in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild. Game time is 7 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder