Manitoba Moose Still Can’t Find a Win

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Moose just can’t find a win.

Despite two goals from captain Patrice Cormier and despite taking the defending American Hockey League champion Cleveland Monsters to a shootout on Friday night, the Moose couldn’t score the big goal when it mattered and fell 3-2 in extra time on the shores of Lake Erie.

Playing in front of 11,625 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, the slumping Moose played one of their best games in weeks, but shootout goals by Oliver Bjorkstrand and Daniel Zaar were all the Monsters needed as they improved to 23-18-2-3 on the season.

With the loss, the Moose fell to 18-23-3-3. Manitoba is 0-3-0-1 in its last four games and 3-6-0-1 in its last 10. Manitoba is still seventh in the American Hockey League’s Central Division.

Cleveland opened the scoring on the power play at 11:37 of the first when Markus Hannikainen beat Eric Comrie. However, the Moose battled back and got a goal from Cormier at 19:41 of the first period as Kyle Connor and JC Lipon drew assists.

In the second period, Manitoba took a 2-1 lead on Cormier’s second of the night and seventh of the season as once again, Lipon and Connor drew the assists, but Dillon Heatherington tied it at 11:02 with his first of the year and after a scoreless third period, the game went to overtime.

After OT settled nothing, Connor scored for Manitoba to open the shootout, but Bjorkstrand tied it in the third round and then Zaar won it in the fourth round.

The Moose played a terrific game and outshot the Monsters 41-31, but Cleveland netminder Joonas Korpisalo was terrific and made 39 saves. Comrie stopped 29 of 31 shots in the Moose net. Cleveland went one-for-five on the power play while Manitoba went zero-for-four.

Cormier notched his second multi-goal game of the season for Manitoba while Connor had the first multi-assist game of his AHL career. Connor is now two-for-two in shootouts this season.

The Moose and Monsters will take tomorrow off in Cleveland before their rematch on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 2 p.m. CST. Tune in to the action on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive beginning 15 minutes before game time.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports



Photo by James Carey Lauder