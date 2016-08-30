Manitoba Moose sign Cormier and Czuczman

The Manitoba Moose has agreed to terms with forward Patrice Cormier and defenceman Kevin Czuczman (CHUHRCH-muhn) on one-year AHL contracts.

Cormier, 26, returns to the Moose after finishing sixth on the team with 32 points (15G, 17A) through 65 games during the 2015-16 season. The 6’2, 215 lbs forward spent the last five seasons with the Moose and St. John’s IceCaps, totaling 123 points (61G, 62A) and 389 penalty minutes over 264 games. Cormier was drafted in the second round, 54th overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. The Moncton, NB player has 52 games of NHL experience, and played two games for the Winnipeg Jets in 2015-16.

Czuczman, 25, posted 15 points (4G, 11A) and 95 penalty minutes in 74 games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in 2015-16. In his first two AHL seasons, the 6’3, 210 lbs defender skated in 124 games with career totals of 22 points (5G, 17A) and 151 penalty minutes for Bridgeport. Czuczman signed as a free agent with the New York Islanders in 2014 at the conclusion of his third NCAA season at Lake Superior State University. He finished the 2013-14 season with the Islanders, playing 13 games and tallying two assists.

