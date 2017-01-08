streetside

Manitoba Moose Recall Goalie Jamie Phillips

Jamie Phillips - Manitoba Moose
Spencer Fernando
Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Manitoba Moose have recalled goalie Jamie Phillips from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

In 29 games with Tulsa, Phillips has an 18-10-o record. His GAA is 2.64 and his save percentage is .913

Phillips is having a great year, and was named the starting goalie for the 2017 ECHL All-Star Game.

Phillips leads the ECHL in wins, continuing his winning ways from college where he had a 57-26-8 record with Michigan Tech.

Phillips was picked in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets.

