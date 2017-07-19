banner20

Manitoba Moose Name Johnston as Assistant Coach

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today that Marty Johnston will join the club as an assistant coach under head coach Pascal Vincent. He joins assistant coach Eric Dubois, developmental goaltending coach Rick St. Croix and video coach Richard Bue on the Moose coaching staff.

Johnston, 38, was head coach of Carleton University’s men’s hockey program for the past seven seasons. Over that time, Johnston coached the Ravens to a 129-49-12 record and led the program to two berths in the U Sports University Cup tournament. Following the 2014-15 season, Johnston was recognized as the Ontario University Athletics East Division Coach of the Year. The Ottawa, Ont. native has been with Carleton throughout his coaching career, starting as an assistant coach in 2007 following his playing career.

On the international stage, Johnston represented Canada as an assistant coach at the 2017 FISU Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Canada captured a bronze medal at the event.

As a player, Johnston spent his junior hockey career with the QMJHL’s Hull (Gatineau) Olympiques, hoisting the Memorial Cup in 1997. He moved on to Dalhousie University where he was team captain for two of his three seasons and named Atlantic University Sport MVP in 2001-02. Johnston’s professional career spanned three seasons, including 17 AHL games and 155 ECHL appearances.

