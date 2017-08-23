Manitoba Moose Make Donation To St. Amant Centre

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Moose presented a cheque today to the St. Amant Centre.

The presentation took place in the early learning classrooms, part of St. Amant’s autism program.

The Moose donated $15,364.24 raised by fans last season through the team’s Autism Awareness campaign, presented by Red River Co-op.

The proceeds represent funds raised from autographed team puzzle sales, and sales of Autism Awareness Jersey Auction Sales.

The funds will help develop early learning classrooms to help children with autism.

The funds raised facilitated the purchase of learning aides for the classrooms including:

  • Smartboard and computers for pre-academic skills
  • Specialized educational software
  • LeapFrog tablets with learning games uniquely designed for children with autism

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – St. Amant Centre (Twitter)

