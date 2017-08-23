Manitoba Moose Make Donation To St. Amant Centre
WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Moose presented a cheque today to the St. Amant Centre.
The presentation took place in the early learning classrooms, part of St. Amant’s autism program.
The Moose donated $15,364.24 raised by fans last season through the team’s Autism Awareness campaign, presented by Red River Co-op.
Today the @ManitobaMoose presented @StAmantMB a cheque for $15,364 raised by fans during last season's #AutismAwareness campaign! #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/vmAMnoAipP
— St.Amant (@StAmantMB) August 23, 2017
The proceeds represent funds raised from autographed team puzzle sales, and sales of Autism Awareness Jersey Auction Sales.
The funds will help develop early learning classrooms to help children with autism.
The funds raised facilitated the purchase of learning aides for the classrooms including:
- Smartboard and computers for pre-academic skills
- Specialized educational software
- LeapFrog tablets with learning games uniquely designed for children with autism
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – St. Amant Centre (Twitter)