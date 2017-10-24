Manitoba Moose Community Playmaker

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club launched its new Community Playmaker program, honouring the first two community contributors at games last week.

The Moose Community Playmaker program provides an opportunity to recognize members of our community who give back through the work they do. Whether it is a part of their occupation, coaching or any other avenue of volunteerism, the Manitoba Moose feel it is important to recognize those who make a difference.

This season, the goal is to provide an in-game experience in which Manitobans are acknowledged for the roles they play in enriching our community. One playmaker will be invited to each Moose home game, and recognized during a break in the play for the work they do to make Manitoba a better place.

The successful nominee for each game will receive four tickets to a Moose home game and a team-autographed Moose jersey.

Moose fans are encouraged to nominate their Community Playmaker by clicking here.

Manitoba Moose Hockey Club

Photo Credit: Jonathan Kozub/Manitoba Moose