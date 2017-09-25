Manitoba Moose Broadcast Scheudle

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 25th, 2017 at 12:00pm manitoba moose, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club, in conjunction with TSN 1290, set out the 2017-18 broadcast Schedule.

This season’s schedule features 48 games airing on TSN 1290, beginning with pre-season action between the Moose and Iowa Wild on Friday, Sept. 29 when the teams face off in Grand Forks, N.D. Manitoba Moose hockey on TSN 1290 makes its regular season debut on the AHL’s opening night when the Moose visit Grand Rapids to clash with the Griffins on Friday, Oct. 6. All 76 regular season games, plus the pre-season and playoffs, will be available online at moosehockey.com/listenlive and through the Official Manitoba Moose App. Every Moose broadcast will begin with a pre-game show 15 minutes prior to puck drop and include a 15 minute post-game show following the game.

Mitch Peacock returns for his third season calling Moose play-by-play. Peacock’s hockey broadcasting background includes announcing games in the AJHL, BCHL, WHL and ECHL, as well as three seasons as host of Calgary Flames radio and four seasons as a rink-side reporter for Hockey Night in Canada. He also spent more than six years as a sports anchor with CBC, and had the opportunity to cover the Olympics with the network in 2014 and 2016.

A full schedule of radio and online coverage can be found by clicking here, Moose Broadcast Schedule 2017-18

Manitoba Moose Hockey Club

File Photo

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
