Manitoba Moose Bounce Back, Hammer Griffins

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Manitoba Moose exacted a little revenge from the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night.

After the Moose were beaten 5-2 in the season opener for both teams on Friday night, Manitoba went back into the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich., and blasted the hometown Griffins 7-2.

Kyle Connor and Mike Sgarbossa each had two goals and an assist while Jack Roslovic and Brendan Lemieux each had a goal and two assists as the Moose scored three times in the first period and added four more in the second and coasted to their first win of the season.

Lemieux scored the first goal of the game for Manitoba at the 1:14 mark of the first period and the Moose were off. Connor then scored at 9:09 and 11:50 and Manitoba had a 3-0 lead.

With the score 3-2 at the midway point of the second, the Moose exploded. Buddy Robinson scored at 10:11, Roslovic scored at 14:13 and then Sgarbossa scored on the power play at 14:54 and added his second, even strength, just 11 seconds later (15:05) as Winnipeg took a 7-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The third period was scoreless.

Michael Hutchinson made 36 saves to get the win for the Moose. Tom McCollum started for Grand Rapids and stopped 18 of the 24 shots he faced and then Jared Coreau came in after Sgarbossa made it 6-2 and stopped 13 of the 14 he had to handle.

Manitoba and Grand Rapids are now both 1-1-0-0.

The Moose play again on Friday night, Oct. 13 at Bell MTS Place against the Cleveland Monsters. Game time is 7 p.m.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder