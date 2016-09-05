Manitoba Moose announce fun filled nights

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose released their 2016-17 promotional schedule, this year featuring limited edition jerseys, fan giveaways and many community-focused events.

On opening night, Oct. 18 the first 6,000 fans will receive an “LED” wristband to light up the MTS Centre for the home opener celebrations. As fans leave the game they will receive a 2016-17 Moose fridge magnet schedule.

To ring in the New Year, The Moose are giving away mini-bobbleheads to the first 3,000 fans through the doors on January 1, 2017. The second bobblehead will be given on April 7 to the first 3,000 fans attending the game against The Tucson Roadrunners.

There is even a night for all the Star Wars fans, December 3 The Moose will wear limited edition Star Wars jerseys for warmup and a Star Wars theme will appear throughout the game.

The Moose will also wear commemorative jerseys in four games this season. First is the Firefighter Appreciation Jersey/Day, in support of the Manitoba Fallen Firefighter Foundation, on January, 15. Polar Bear Jersey Night, presented by Assiniboine Park Zoo, makes its return on February 3. March 12 will be Retro Jersey Day, in support of Hockey Manitoba. The final special edition jersey will be worn on Autism Awareness Night, March 24, in support of St.Amant.

The tradition of caring for those in our community continues for the Moose with community-focused theme nights including the Share the Warmth Winter Clothing Drive, in support of Siloam Mission (Nov. 5), Teddy Bear Toss, in support of the Christmas Cheer Board (Dec. 10), and Shutout Hunger, in support of Winnipeg Harvest (Dec. 30).

You will find all the details on the Moose website.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

http://moosehockey.com/news/promo-schedule-released/