Manitoba Modernizing Apprenticeship Program

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government has signed an agreement with the Atlantic provinces to develop a shared apprenticeship management system that will improve and modernize online services, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced.

“Strengthening the services we provide for Manitobans is a priority for our government and we are pleased to take an important step forward to modernize the apprenticeship program,” said Wishart. “This new system will improve services for apprentices, employers, journeypersons and training providers with modern, web-based technology. It will eliminate red tape by replacing the current cumbersome and time-consuming need to register for classes in-person with easy-to-use online registration.”

The minister noted the current system has limited online client-service functions and is reaching the end of its useful life. The new apprenticeship management system will better meet the needs of apprentices, training providers and employers and will allow Apprenticeship Manitoba to ensure effective communication and enhanced reporting.

“Manitoba’s apprenticeship system is built on strong partnerships between employers, educators and learners,” said Wishart. “We are taking action to ensure this important part of our education system remains responsive to industry needs and supports the continued growth and development of Manitoba’s economy.”

Wishart confirmed the new system will allow apprentices, training providers and employers to complete forms, process payments and log hours online with self-service functions. Developing a shared system with the Atlantic provinces will also reduce implementation and maintenance costs, and will enable improved forecasting of training offerings, especially to meet regional demands, he added.

The shared system is partially funded by the government of Canada. In addition to funding from the federal government and the governments of Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island, the Manitoba government’s investment of $3.7 million over five years enables the acquisition of a state-of-the-art new system for only 14 per cent of the total cost.

“This partnership is a prime example of a strategic investment that not only will improve services for Manitobans but also provide value for taxpayer money,” said Wishart.

The new, shared technology system is expected to be in place in 2019, he added.

-Manitoba Government