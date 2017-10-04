banner20

Manitoba Minimum Wage Increases

Posted: October 4th, 2017 at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba minimum wage increased this week as a result of The Minimum Wage Indexation Act, Minister Blaine Pedersen said in a release.

“Improving wages for working Manitobans is important to us,” said Pedersen.  “The Minimum Wage Indexation Act provides a consistent and predictable way of indexing minimum wage with inflation through a fully transparent formula.  It ensures Manitobans are able to take home more of their hard-earned money, while providing predictability for businesses that create jobs and generate growth in our economy.”

Pedersen noted the increase of 15 cents per hour will raise the current minimum wage to $11.15 from $11.00 and ensure that Manitoba remains competitive with other provinces in its minimum wage.

The Minimum Wage Indexation Act provides a consistent and predictable way of indexing Manitoba’s minimum wage based on the change in the previous calendar year’s Consumer Price Index.  Beginning in 2018, any adjustments to the minimum wage will be announced prior to April 1 to take effect on Oct. 1 of each year.

“This legislation provides a balanced, common sense approach,” said Pedersen.  “It is in line with other provinces and reflects our government’s commitment to workers, their families and small businesses throughout Manitoba.”

Manitoba Launches Pay Equity Discussion

