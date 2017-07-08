SPRUCE WOODS, MB. – A Manitoba man was pointing a gun at traffic, and both RCMP and Military Police were involved.

Yesterday, at around 6:35 pm, Blue Hills RCMP responded to a call that a man had a firearm at a residence in Spruce Woods, Manitoba, near Shilo.

Military Police from the Canadian Forces Base in Shilo had spotted the individual pointing a firearm at traffic. When RCMP arrived a few minutes later, the male was in the yard of his residence with the firearm, but it was no longer being pointed at traffic.

RCMP and Military Police worked together to make a perimeter. The north gate of the CFB Shilo was closed for safety reasons and RCMP redirected traffic away from the area. Within 15 minutes, the man who had the gun turned himself into police and he was taken into custody.

The gun turned out to be a pellet gun. There were no injuries and at this point, no charges have been laid.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News