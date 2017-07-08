Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Man was Pointing a Gun at Traffic

Kevin Klein
Posted: 3 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

SPRUCE WOODS, MB. –  A Manitoba man was pointing a gun at traffic, and both RCMP and Military Police  were involved.

Yesterday, at around 6:35 pm, Blue Hills RCMP responded to a call that a man had a firearm at a residence in Spruce Woods, Manitoba, near Shilo.

Military Police from the Canadian Forces Base in Shilo had spotted the individual pointing a firearm at traffic. When RCMP arrived a few minutes later, the male was in the yard of his residence with the firearm, but it was no longer being pointed at traffic.

RCMP and Military Police worked together to make a perimeter. The north gate of the CFB Shilo was closed for safety reasons and RCMP redirected traffic away from the area. Within 15 minutes, the man who had the gun turned himself into police and he was taken into custody.

The gun turned out to be a pellet gun. There were no injuries and at this point, no charges have been laid.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
RCMP Investigating Cattle Theft
Missing Pinawa Youth Found
Winnipeg Man Succumbs To Crash Injuries
Remembering Dean Coulter

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.