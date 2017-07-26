Manitoba Man Missing From Duck Mountain Provincial Park

DUCK MOUNTAIN PROVINCIAL PARK, MB – Prairie Mountain RCMP are searching for a missing man who left a logging camp in Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

In a release, RCMP say 36-year-old Mark Anthony McKelvey walked away from the logging camp around 8:00 am on July 24.

His coworkers searched for him, and then contacted RCMP when they couldn’t locate him.

RCMP, along with the logging company and Sustainable Development are searching for McKelvey, who is originally from Pine Creek.

The RCMP Search and Rescue Team and the Office of the Fire Commissioner have now joined the search efforts.

The authorities describe McKelvey as Metis, 5’7”, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black tee-shirt, blue jeans and tan work boots.

A photo of McKelvey is below:

Anyone with info that could help the search for McKelvey is asked to contact RCMP at 204-937-2164, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – RCMP