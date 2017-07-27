banner20

Manitoba Man Killed In Stolen Vehicle Crash

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 27th, 2017 at 5:30pm

CAMPERVILLE, MB. — A 23-year-old Dauphin man is dead after a single vehicle crash.

It happened just after 9:00am Wednesday morning on Highway 20, about 15-kilometres west of Camperville, Manitoba.

Winnipegosis RCMP say the driver of the SUV lost control causing the vehicle to roll.

A 22-year-old man, also from Dauphin, received minor injuries in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing but has revealed the vehicle was stolen from Dauphin.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

