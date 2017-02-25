banner20

Manitoba Man Drives Stolen Car To Brandon Courthouse

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 25th

BRANDON, MB – A Brandon Manitoba man drove his car to the courthouse early Saturday morning.

The problem for him is that the car was stolen, and he was high at the time.

Police got a phone call, saying an SUV had been stolen, and then received a report that the SUV had hit another vehicle.

Finally, officers at the Brandon Courthouse were notified that the suspect was there.

The man was arrested, and the investigation is ongoing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

 

 

