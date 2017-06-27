Manitoba Man Busted With Pile Of Meth
WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have busted a man driving with a pile of drugs.
It happened just after midnight Saturday on Highway 1 at PR 207.
The suspect pulled into a St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank RCMP Checkstop.
Police quickly determined the man had a suspended driver’s license.
A search of the vehicle yielded 211-grams of meth, an imitation firearm, and drug paraphernalia.
Wilfred Galvin, 35, is facing a slew of charges, including:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Failure to Comply with a Probation Order
- Four counts of Failure to Comply with a Recognizance
Galvin remains behind bars.
The investigation is ongoing.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Manitoba RCMP