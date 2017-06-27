Manitoba Man Busted With Pile Of Meth

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba RCMP have busted a man driving with a pile of drugs.

It happened just after midnight Saturday on Highway 1 at PR 207.

The suspect pulled into a St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank RCMP Checkstop.

Police quickly determined the man had a suspended driver’s license.

A search of the vehicle yielded 211-grams of meth, an imitation firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

Wilfred Galvin, 35, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Methamphetamine

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply with a Probation Order

Four counts of Failure to Comply with a Recognizance

Galvin remains behind bars.

The investigation is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Manitoba RCMP