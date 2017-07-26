Manitoba Man On ATV Dead After Collision With Truck Carrying Bees

RM of SPRINGFIELD, MB – A 32-year-old Springfield man on an ATV died after a collision with a truck carrying bee hives in a trailer.

According to Manitoba RCMP, the collision took place on Garven Road in the RM of Springfield, Manitoba.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the pickup truck was in a ditch on the south side of the road. The ATV was heavily damaged on the roadway.

RCMP say the early investigation reveals the pickup truck was travelling westbound on Garven Road, when the ATV crossed the road from the south ditch, colliding with the pickup truck.

The 32-year-old male ATV driver was dead at the scene. The 27-year-old male driver of the truck had minor injuries. Both were from Springfield Manitoba.

RCMP do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News