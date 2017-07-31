Manitoba Looking for Suppliers & Retailers of Marijuana

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has issued an expression of interest (EOI) to determine options and possible participants in the new cannabis industry, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson officially announced.

“In anticipation of the legalization of cannabis, we have taken a proactive approach to addressing our primary concern, which is the health and safety of Manitobans,” said Stefanson. “In addition to this focus, we also recognize there are many questions to be answered regarding distribution, regulation and quality control. This EOI will help us source potential solutions to these important questions and further engage Manitobans on an approach to legalization that works best for our province.”

The minister noted the purpose of the EOI is to determine market place interest and capability to provide, full or in part, services for the production, distribution and retail of cannabis that will meet the needs and standards of the cannabis industry in Manitoba.

She added the EOI will seek input from respondents on their understanding of the requirements of the Manitoba cannabis industry, a detailed work plan to fulfil those requirements, proposed costs, commitment to corporate responsibility, economic benefits, method of age verification, status as, or relationship, to a company holding a Health Canada Cannabis Production License and details of any additional services they may provide.

“The federal government has been clear in its intention to legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018,” added Stefanson. “Our government is focused on responsibly managing this significant change in public policy. We are concerned about the federal government’s deadline but we will continue the work that needs to be done to implement the legalization of cannabis. As we await further clarity from the federal government, this EOI will help us gather the information necessary to help protect the public health and safety of all Manitobans.”

The EOI is now live on the online Canadian public tendering service, www.merx.com. Submissions will be accepted until Sept. 8.

Government of Manitoba